    USS Tripoli Flight Deck Qualification

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts flight deck certifications in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class Amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 04:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938871
    VIRIN: 240724-N-ML799-1001
    Filename: DOD_110599225
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

