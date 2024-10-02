Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) conducts flight deck certifications in the Pacific Ocean, July 24, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class Amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 04:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938871
|VIRIN:
|240724-N-ML799-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110599225
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Tripoli Flight Deck Qualification, by PO2 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.