    2024 PenFest

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    2024 PenFest was hosted by the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2024. The bomb build and load competition participants were between the 8th Fighter Wing and 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 02:31
    Osan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    51st Fighter Wing
    PenFest

