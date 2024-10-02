2024 PenFest was hosted by the 51st Fighter Wing at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 28, 2024. The bomb build and load competition participants were between the 8th Fighter Wing and 51st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
