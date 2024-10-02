Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota AB Main Exchange offers weekly giveaway on AFN Tokyo

    JAPAN

    09.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers 

    AFN Tokyo

    Ricky Cabral, Yokota AB Main Exchange manager, joins U.S. Navy Petty Officer T'ara Tripp, American Forces Network broadcaster, on the Kanto Kickstart, Sept. 16, 2024, to share details of the store's weekly giveaway. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 21:27
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938853
    VIRIN: 240916-F-MQ455-5637
    Filename: DOD_110598973
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Yokota AB Main Exchange offers weekly giveaway on AFN Tokyo, by SSgt Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AFNTokyo
    YokotaAirBase

