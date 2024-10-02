Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-1 SFG Jump Master 19 JUL 2018

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.18.2018

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The 1st Special Forces Group (AIRBORNE) 1st Battalion operates a Jump Master training 19 JUL 2018 at the Border Landing Zone on Torii Station.

    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, 1-1 SFG Jump Master 19 JUL 2018, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

