Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy Halloween from Shogo Radio

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.25.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    It's the spookiest time of year, and Shogo Radio is here to give you the best bone-chilling entertainment and scorching hot hits!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 19:47
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938850
    VIRIN: 240926-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_110598911
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Halloween from Shogo Radio, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Halloween
    Horror
    AFN Tokyo
    Shogo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download