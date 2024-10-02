Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    247th MP DET CPT David Sperry Photo Collage Bygone Torii Station

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.22.2020

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    These series of photo collages are showcasing bygone era of MPs on Okinawa post WWII. Each photo was individually provided by the 247th Military Police Detachment to make collages. Photo dates unknown.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 18:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938837
    VIRIN: 200723-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110598832
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 247th MP DET CPT David Sperry Photo Collage Bygone Torii Station, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    200723

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download