These series of photo collages are showcasing bygone era of MPs on Okinawa post WWII. Each photo was individually provided by the 247th Military Police Detachment to make collages. Photo dates unknown.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 18:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938837
|VIRIN:
|200723-A-VF108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110598832
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 247th MP DET CPT David Sperry Photo Collage Bygone Torii Station, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
