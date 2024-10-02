240927-N-TO573-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2024) A chief petty officer pinning ceremony takes place in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sept. 27. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 19:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938836
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-TO573-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110598817
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|US
This work, Truman's Deployment, by PO2 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS
