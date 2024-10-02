Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Seaman Joshua Dennis 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240925-N-YR476-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2024) Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joshua Dennis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 19:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938834
    VIRIN: 240925-N-YR476-1001
    Filename: DOD_110598782
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment, by SN Joshua Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Truman
    Aircraft carrier
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download