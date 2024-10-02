Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The American Dream

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jessie Chiche, a native of Cameroon, West Africa, tells his story of becoming a naturalized citizen through the Marine Corps on Sept. 9, 2024. Chiche was also recently recognized for his hard work by Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Taylor, the assistant wing commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. While navigating the path to citizenship, Chiche demonstrated perseverance, excelling in his day-to-day duties. Since 2002, more than 148,000 service members have been naturalized. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Stippey)

    Naturalization
    Cameroon
    MAG-16
    3rdMAW
    MarinesofTheCorps

