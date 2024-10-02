Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Air National Guard members assisting with flood recovery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Xaviera Stevens 

    118th Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    Tennessee Air National Guard members from the 118th Wing and 134th Air Refueling Wing's civil engineering squadrons remove debris from Hampton, Tennessee Oct. 2, 2024. The Tennessee Air National Guard CES members were activated to assist with the recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene hit East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airmen Xaviera Stevens.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938822
    VIRIN: 241002-Z-CG070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110598527
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HAMPTON, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Air National Guard members assisting with flood recovery, by SrA Xaviera Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint
    disaster assistance
    debris clearing
    118th Wing
    HurricaneHelene24
    Hurricaine Helene
    east tennessee flood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download