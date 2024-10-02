U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Wooten, a recruiter assigned at the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion, recalls his experience performing as part of the U.S. Army Drill Team. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 16:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938817
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-XV261-7987
|Filename:
|DOD_110598448
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army recruiter recalls Army Drill Team experience, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.