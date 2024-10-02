Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army recruiter recalls Army Drill Team experience

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeremy Wooten, a recruiter assigned at the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion, recalls his experience performing as part of the U.S. Army Drill Team. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 16:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938817
    VIRIN: 241002-A-XV261-7987
    Filename: DOD_110598448
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army recruiter recalls Army Drill Team experience, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Drill Team
    Army Recruiting
    Old Guard
    USAREC
    3rd US Infantry Regiment

