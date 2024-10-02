Generator Staging Base Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Reel for social media displaying the generator staging base in Charlotte, NC October 2. Soldiers from Charlie Company, 249th Prime Power Engineer Battalion, members of both USACE Honolulu and Pittsburgh District, FEMA and contractors are on site and actively working together to deliver critical power support to communities in need.