    Generator Staging Base Reel

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Reel for social media displaying the generator staging base in Charlotte, NC October 2. Soldiers from Charlie Company, 249th Prime Power Engineer Battalion, members of both USACE Honolulu and Pittsburgh District, FEMA and contractors are on site and actively working together to deliver critical power support to communities in need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938816
    VIRIN: 241002-A-XB412-2216
    Filename: DOD_110598393
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Generator Staging Base Reel, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    generator
    partnerships
    Prime Power
    Helene
    HELENE24
    HurricaneHelene24

