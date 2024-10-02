The American Dream (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jessie Chiche, a native of Cameroon, West Africa, tells his story of becoming a naturalized citizen through the Marine Corps on Sept. 9, 2024. Chiche was also recently recognized for his hard work by Brig. Gen. Daniel B. Taylor, the assistant wing commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. While navigating the path to citizenship, Chiche demonstrated perseverance, excelling in his day-to-day duties. Since 2002, more than 148,000 service members have been naturalized. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Stippey)