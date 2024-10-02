CH-47 Chinook, crew supports Sling-load Training at Fort McCoy, Part 7

An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook during sling-load training Sept. 26, 2024, for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by the Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 14:43
Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
|00:01:22
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
