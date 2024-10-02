Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene - Our Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Angie Petroni, the mother of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nick Petroni, a combat engineer with the Augusta-based Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard, delivers food and supplies donated by citizens of Decatur, Georgia to service members at the Augusta Readiness Center Oct. 2, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Jeron Walker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938783
    VIRIN: 241002-A-OD941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110598001
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: DECATUR, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene - Our Community, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download