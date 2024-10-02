Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    The ScriptCenter at Carlisle Barracks Post Exchange is the newest option for beneficiaries to pick up prescriptions. The ScriptCenter lockers are a secure, automated prescription dispensing machine that speed up the pick up process of non-refrigerated items. ScriptCenter hours align with the PX building. (Defense Health Agency video by Michelle Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:49
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 938782
    VIRIN: 240927-D-CD688-1001
    Filename: DOD_110597990
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScriptCenter at Carlisle Barracks available, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    prescriptions
    pharmacy
    Scriptcenter

