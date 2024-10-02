Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guard Airmen, Soldiers train for the duty of caring for fallen comrades

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. National Guard fatality search and recovery team Airmen and mortuary affairs Soldiers practice skills during an exercise that focused on the storage and temporary interment of simulated contaminated human remains at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, Sept. 8-20, 2024. The exercise was part of a quick reaction test, led by the Joint Mortuary Affairs Center and evaluated by members of the Joint Test and Evaluation Program, to refine the techniques, tactics and procedures for managing and caring for the remains of fallen service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938768
    VIRIN: 241002-Z-IC909-4022
    Filename: DOD_110597950
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    ANG
    mortuary affairs
    CE
    FSRT
    JMAC
    JTEP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download