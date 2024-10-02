Guard Airmen, Soldiers train for the duty of caring for fallen comrades

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. National Guard fatality search and recovery team Airmen and mortuary affairs Soldiers practice skills during an exercise that focused on the storage and temporary interment of simulated contaminated human remains at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, Sept. 8-20, 2024. The exercise was part of a quick reaction test, led by the Joint Mortuary Affairs Center and evaluated by members of the Joint Test and Evaluation Program, to refine the techniques, tactics and procedures for managing and caring for the remains of fallen service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)