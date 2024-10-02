National Guard responds to Hurricane Helene - with data

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938767" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The National Guard is mobilized to assist with disaster relief efforts in response to Hurricane Helene, which made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Sept. 26, 2024. Thousands of Guard members from multiple states have been deployed to support local authorities with search and rescue operations, transport and distribute vital supplies, and help restore critical infrastructure. Helicopters, high-water vehicles, and boats are being used to evacuate stranded residents, while engineers work to clear debris from major roadways. These efforts highlight the National Guard’s calabilities to support its dual mission to defend the nation and respond to domestic emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)