    National Guard responds to Hurricane Helene - with data

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard is mobilized to assist with disaster relief efforts in response to Hurricane Helene, which made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Sept. 26, 2024. Thousands of Guard members from multiple states have been deployed to support local authorities with search and rescue operations, transport and distribute vital supplies, and help restore critical infrastructure. Helicopters, high-water vehicles, and boats are being used to evacuate stranded residents, while engineers work to clear debris from major roadways. These efforts highlight the National Guard’s calabilities to support its dual mission to defend the nation and respond to domestic emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 13:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938767
    VIRIN: 241002-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110597947
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Search and Rescue
    Disaster Response
    National Guard
    Always Ready
    Always There
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

