The National Guard is mobilized to assist with disaster relief efforts in response to Hurricane Helene, which made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Sept. 26, 2024. Thousands of Guard members from multiple states have been deployed to support local authorities with search and rescue operations, transport and distribute vital supplies, and help restore critical infrastructure. Helicopters, high-water vehicles, and boats are being used to evacuate stranded residents, while engineers work to clear debris from major roadways. These efforts highlight the National Guard’s calabilities to support its dual mission to defend the nation and respond to domestic emergencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 13:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938767
|VIRIN:
|241002-Z-PI747-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110597947
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard responds to Hurricane Helene - with data, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.