U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One conduct low altitude air defense practical application as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 1-25 at Auxillary Army Airfield 2, near Yuma, Arizona Sept. 28, 2024. Weapons and Tactics Instructor course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938749
|VIRIN:
|240928-M-OO167-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110597792
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, WTI 1-25; B-Roll; LAAD, by Cpl Nicholas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.