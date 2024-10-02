132d Emergency Operations conducts HAZMAT Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 132d Wing's Emergency Management Team conducted its annual HAZMAT Training Exercise, September 14, 2024, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The team partnered with the 71st Civil Support Team as well as the Iowa Bureau of Radiological Health. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)