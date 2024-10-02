132d Emergency Operations conducts HAZMAT Exercise

The 132d Wing's Emergency Management Team conducted its annual HAZMAT Training Exercise, September 14, 2024, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The team partnered with the 71st Civil Support Team as well as the Iowa Bureau of Radiological Health. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)
