    132d Emergency Operations conducts HAZMAT Exercise

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The 132d Wing's Emergency Management Team conducted its annual HAZMAT Training Exercise, September 14, 2024, at the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa. The team partnered with the 71st Civil Support Team as well as the Iowa Bureau of Radiological Health. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 11:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938735
    VIRIN: 240914-F-DP314-2677
    Filename: DOD_110597714
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 132d Emergency Operations conducts HAZMAT Exercise, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Emergency Management
    ANG
    HAZMAT
    exercise
    Iowa Air National Guard
    132d Wing

    OPTIONS

