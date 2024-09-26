Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army recruiter provides aid to motorcyclist

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    Jacksonville Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert McCormick, a recruiter assigned to the Mandarin Army Recruiting Center in Jacksonville, Florida, recalls the harrowing story of providing first aid to a wounded motorcyclist after a roadway accident that occurred in September 2024. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 10:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 938720
    VIRIN: 240925-A-XV261-7196
    Filename: DOD_110597295
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

