U.S. Army recruiter provides aid to motorcyclist

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Robert McCormick, a recruiter assigned to the Mandarin Army Recruiting Center in Jacksonville, Florida, recalls the harrowing story of providing first aid to a wounded motorcyclist after a roadway accident that occurred in September 2024. (U.S. Army video by Chelsea Smith)
|09.25.2024
|10.02.2024 10:08
|Package
|938720
|240925-A-XV261-7196
|DOD_110597295
|00:01:04
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
