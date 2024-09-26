Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vigilante Landing Zone Social Media Clip

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    A C-130H from the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, takes off from US Highway 87 near Great Falls, MT, Sept. 25, 2024, after landing there as part of Vigilante Landing Zone, an exercise testing aircrew's and aircraft's ability to land on Montana highways.

    Exercises like Vigilante Landing Zone serve to prepare Airmen to respond to emergencies and crises in remote locations. The training also tests the strategic use of highways and other wide roadways as landing zones in contingency or combat scenarios.

    (Montana Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938719
    VIRIN: 240925-Z-GT067-1001
    Filename: DOD_110597289
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilante Landing Zone Social Media Clip, by TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Montana
    highway
    c-130h
    USAF
    c-130
    MTANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download