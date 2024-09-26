Vigilante Landing Zone Social Media Clip

A C-130H from the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, takes off from US Highway 87 near Great Falls, MT, Sept. 25, 2024, after landing there as part of Vigilante Landing Zone, an exercise testing aircrew's and aircraft's ability to land on Montana highways.
Exercises like Vigilante Landing Zone serve to prepare Airmen to respond to emergencies and crises in remote locations. The training also tests the strategic use of highways and other wide roadways as landing zones in contingency or combat scenarios.
(Montana Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 10:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938719
|VIRIN:
|240925-Z-GT067-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110597289
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
