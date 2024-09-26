Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.26.2024

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Master Sgt. Phillip Basalyga, Airman assigned to 31st Security Forces Squadron talks about exercise Steadfast Nomad (STND) with NATO military members from Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Greece, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 26, 2024. SNTD is a NATO level force-on- force exercise that brought together tactical subject matter experts all levels to help build a more lethal ground force to secure assets. During the exercise, the 31st Security Forces Squadron trained to tactically respond to threats on Aviano Air Base and practiced responding with more personnel, weapons, and all-terrain vehicles, and use the Home Station Instrumented Training System (HITS). The HITS is a Fully Deployable System That provides real time tracking of soldier to soldier and Area Weapons Effects for the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 09:27
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    NATO
    Aviano Air Base
    USAIRFORCE

