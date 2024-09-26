Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Making a point

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, assigned to the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade and Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, parked at Muir Army Heliport at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2024. With over 60 aircraft, two major flight facilities, the busiest flying hour program in the National Guard, the second busiest heliport in the U.S. Army, a combat aviation brigade and a brigade-sized flight school, the Pennsylvania National Guard has one of the largest and most modernized Army aviation programs of all 54 states and territories. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

