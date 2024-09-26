Around the Expeditionary Center, Saber Junction

Training alongside sister services, allies and partners ensure’s the Expeditionary Centers ability to be prepared for great power competition.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938710
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-MA925-7412
|Filename:
|DOD_110597183
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
