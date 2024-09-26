Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Defining Units of Action, SECDEF's well-being initiatives, and B-21 Raider update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, the Department of the Air Force further defines the evolution of wings into Units of Action, the Secretary of Defense announces seven new well-being initiatives for military members and their families, and an update on the Air Force's newest bomber: the B-21 Raider.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938709
    VIRIN: 241002-F-UO417-9347
    Filename: DOD_110597179
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Defining Units of Action, SECDEF's well-being initiatives, and B-21 Raider update, by A1C Spencer Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    Air Force
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download