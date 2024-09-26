SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Defining Units of Action, SECDEF's well-being initiatives, and B-21 Raider update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week's look around the Air Force, the Department of the Air Force further defines the evolution of wings into Units of Action, the Secretary of Defense announces seven new well-being initiatives for military members and their families, and an update on the Air Force's newest bomber: the B-21 Raider.