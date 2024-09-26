EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024

U.S. Airmen assigned to 31st Security Forces Squadron conduct exercise Steadfast Nomad (STND) with NATO military members from Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Greece, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 26, 2024. SNTD is a NATO level force-on- force exercise that brought together tactical subject matter experts all levels to help build a more lethal ground force to secure assets. During the exercise, the 31st Security Forces Squadron trained to tactically respond to threats on Aviano Air Base and practiced responding with more personnel, weapons, and all-terrain vehicles, and use the Home Station Instrumented Training System (HITS). The HITS is a Fully Deployable System That provides real time tracking of soldier to soldier and Area Weapons Effects for the battlefield. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
09.26.2024
10.02.2024
Video Productions
938707
240926-A-DO858-1002
DOD_110597173
00:02:45
AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
4
4
