Walter Reed's 2024 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony

Newly pinned Chief Hospital Corpsman Curtis Cortez-Poole speaks about the Chief Pinning Ceremony, where he and other selectees, after six weeks of initiation, received their coveted U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer anchors. The ceremony took place at Walter Reed on September 27, 2024. The 2024 U.S. Navy Chief Pinning Ceremony celebrated new Chief Petty Officers across various locations. It was highlighted by historic leadership changes and emphasized the deep-rooted tradition of mentorship, Navy values, and the significant leadership role of Chiefs. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 08:18
Category:
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:01:41
Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
