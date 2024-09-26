Harrison Miccio, local youth and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz coloring contest winner, interviewed the garrison's Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch on topics covering living in Germany, garrison operations and Paw Patrol Sept. 18, 2024, at American Forces Network studios in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Following the interview, Wrensch awarded Harrison with a "Certificate of Awesomeness" for his journalistic excellence. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 08:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938702
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-VG042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110597082
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, In the Studio - Reporter for the Day Interviews Command Sergeant Major Raymond Wrensch, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS
