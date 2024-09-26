Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In the Studio - Reporter for the Day Interviews Command Sergeant Major Raymond Wrensch

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Harrison Miccio, local youth and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz coloring contest winner, interviewed the garrison's Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch on topics covering living in Germany, garrison operations and Paw Patrol Sept. 18, 2024, at American Forces Network studios in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Following the interview, Wrensch awarded Harrison with a "Certificate of Awesomeness" for his journalistic excellence. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 08:51
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Military Youth
    Month of the Military Child
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Military Brat
    MOMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

