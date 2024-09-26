In the Studio - Reporter for the Day Interviews Command Sergeant Major Raymond Wrensch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Harrison Miccio, local youth and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz coloring contest winner, interviewed the garrison's Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch on topics covering living in Germany, garrison operations and Paw Patrol Sept. 18, 2024, at American Forces Network studios in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Following the interview, Wrensch awarded Harrison with a "Certificate of Awesomeness" for his journalistic excellence. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)