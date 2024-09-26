Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Education Center at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    10.02.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jason Sessions 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Majella Lanham, an education services officer, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Edwards, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to V Corps Forward, provided information about the education center at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań, Poland, on Oct. 2, 2024. This education center provides services for deployed personnel working throughout Europe in support of the U.S. Army's V Corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 09:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938698
    VIRIN: 241002-A-TM140-8780
    Filename: DOD_110596967
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: POZNAN, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Education Center at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań Poland, by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download