Majella Lanham, an education services officer, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Edwards, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to V Corps Forward, provided information about the education center at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań, Poland, on Oct. 2, 2024. This education center provides services for deployed personnel working throughout Europe in support of the U.S. Army's V Corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)