Majella Lanham, an education services officer, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Shane Edwards, a religious affairs noncommissioned officer assigned to V Corps Forward, provided information about the education center at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań, Poland, on Oct. 2, 2024. This education center provides services for deployed personnel working throughout Europe in support of the U.S. Army's V Corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jason Sessions)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 09:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938698
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-TM140-8780
|Filename:
|DOD_110596967
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Education Center at Camp Kościuszko in Poznań Poland, by PFC Jason Sessions, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.