NATO partners and allies participate in Fire Phobia training

NATO Allies and partners participated in Fire Phobia training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2024, in preparation for their upcoming Kosovo Forces rotation. Fire Phobia training allows Soldiers to familiarize themselves with effective tactics and techniques for reacting to and mitigating the threats of improvised incendiary devices, such as Molotov cocktails. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Grace Wajler)