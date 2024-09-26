Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO partners and allies participate in Fire Phobia training

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Grace Wajler 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    NATO Allies and partners participated in Fire Phobia training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 28-Oct. 1, 2024, in preparation for their upcoming Kosovo Forces rotation. Fire Phobia training allows Soldiers to familiarize themselves with effective tactics and techniques for reacting to and mitigating the threats of improvised incendiary devices, such as Molotov cocktails. (US Army National Guard video by Sgt. Grace Wajler)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 05:30
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    This work, NATO partners and allies participate in Fire Phobia training, by SGT Grace Wajler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR
    41IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TraintoWin

