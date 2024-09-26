CBRN Marines rehearse aircraft decontamination procedures during Kaioke Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Antonio Carbajal, the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist chief of Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains standardized CBRN training across 1st MAW during exercise Kaioke Response at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2024. During the exercise, CBRN sections from each of 1st MAW’s Marine Wing Support Squadrons consolidated to standardize training and operating procedures across the wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)