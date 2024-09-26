Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRN Marines rehearse aircraft decontamination procedures during Kaioke Response

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Antonio Carbajal, the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense specialist chief of Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, explains standardized CBRN training across 1st MAW during exercise Kaioke Response at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 26, 2024. During the exercise, CBRN sections from each of 1st MAW’s Marine Wing Support Squadrons consolidated to standardize training and operating procedures across the wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 03:09
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, CBRN Marines rehearse aircraft decontamination procedures during Kaioke Response, by LCpl Thalia Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    CBRN
    MWSS
    1stMAW
    USMC News
    Kaioke Response

