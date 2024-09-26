Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Sasebo "Paint Your Partner" Night

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    AFN Sasebo

    USO Sasebo held a "Paint Your Partner" event September 27, 2024, at USO Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 00:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 938690
    VIRIN: 240927-N-KM181-8381
    Filename: DOD_110596711
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Sasebo "Paint Your Partner" Night, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Sasebo
    USO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download