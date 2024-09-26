Building resilience: 51st FW hosts RTP day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 51st Fighter Wing hosts a resiliency tactical pause day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. Resilience events are part of the 51st FW’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the well-being and readiness of Airmen and families. These activities provide essential tools for managing stress, adapting to challenges, and maintaining mental, physical and emotional strength. By focusing on resilience, Osan AB continues to foster a supportive environment that enhances both individual and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)