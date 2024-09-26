Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building resilience: 51st FW hosts RTP day

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing hosts a resiliency tactical pause day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. Resilience events are part of the 51st FW’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the well-being and readiness of Airmen and families. These activities provide essential tools for managing stress, adapting to challenges, and maintaining mental, physical and emotional strength. By focusing on resilience, Osan AB continues to foster a supportive environment that enhances both individual and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 21:24
    mental health
    resilience
    Osan AB
    CAF
    51st FW
    RTP

