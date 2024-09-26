The 51st Fighter Wing hosts a resiliency tactical pause day at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 27, 2024. Resilience events are part of the 51st FW’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the well-being and readiness of Airmen and families. These activities provide essential tools for managing stress, adapting to challenges, and maintaining mental, physical and emotional strength. By focusing on resilience, Osan AB continues to foster a supportive environment that enhances both individual and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 21:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|938683
|VIRIN:
|240927-F-OS908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110596538
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Building resilience: 51st FW hosts RTP day, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
