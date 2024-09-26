Here is the latest episode of the "Zama Pulse," the show with news highlights, community updates and features on Japanese culture!
This month's news headlines include:
- 9/11 Workout to Remember
- Housing Town Hall
- Room Clearing Training
- Musical Equipment Donation by U.S. Army Japan Band
- Unity Night
- Umaichi Matsuri, a local festival at Shariki
- Building Bilateral Relationships at Kyogamisaki Communication Site
***Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy the show!
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 20:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|938682
|VIRIN:
|241002-A-MS361-9730
|Filename:
|DOD_110596522
|Length:
|00:08:20
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Zama Pulse Sept. - Oct. 2024 edition, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.