EPFA & Weapons BS 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938676" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) and conduct weapon familiarization during Best Squad competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 1,2024. The week long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads. As well as assessing their abilities on their technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army video by SGT Thomas Brown)