EPFA & Weapons BS 24

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) and conduct weapon familiarization during Best Squad competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 1,2024. The week long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads. As well as assessing their abilities on their technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army video by SGT Thomas Brown)
