    EPFA & Weapons BS 24

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Edwin Pierce 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment (EPFA) and conduct weapon familiarization during Best Squad competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 1,2024. The week long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads. As well as assessing their abilities on their technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army video by SGT Thomas Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938676
    VIRIN: 241001-A-BY496-1001
    Filename: DOD_110596393
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EPFA & Weapons BS 24, by SFC Edwin Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW

