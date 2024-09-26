Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    78th SG BN Farewell Award Ceremony SSG Jessica Kelly 03 MAY 2021

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2021

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    The 78th Signal Battalion, CPT Heimann congratulates SSG Kelly for her promotion to say farewell at Torii Beach 03 MAY 2023. A group of Soldiers and Japanese local nationals get together to celebrate her new carrier.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938674
    VIRIN: 210503-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110596338
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th SG BN Farewell Award Ceremony SSG Jessica Kelly 03 MAY 2021, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    210503

