Georgia State Defense Force Capt. Kenneth Mayger shares his experience during hurricane responses such as Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Fernanda Olivas)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 17:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938671
|VIRIN:
|240930-A-HP265-9101
|Filename:
|DOD_110596143
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia State Defense Force Interview, Capt. Kenneth Mayger, by SGT Fernanda Olivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
