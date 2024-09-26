Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene - Georgia State Defense Force Interview, Capt. Kenneth Mayger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Fernanda Olivas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia State Defense Force Capt. Kenneth Mayger shares his experience during hurricane responses such as Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Fernanda Olivas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 938671
    VIRIN: 240930-A-HP265-9101
    Filename: DOD_110596143
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia State Defense Force Interview, Capt. Kenneth Mayger, by SGT Fernanda Olivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download