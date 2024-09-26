U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Duran, a paralegal with the USAF Warfare Center Judge Advocate office, and Staff Sgt. Stephen Miller, a TACP with the 6th Combat Training Squadron, swap jobs for a day. Specialty Swap is a series that provides an opportunity for Airmen to learn about and experience firsthand other career fields within the Air Force for a day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 17:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938669
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-KO637-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110596102
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Specialty Swap: Paralegal & TACP, by A1C Brianna Vetro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.