    Specialty Swap: Paralegal & TACP

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Duran, a paralegal with the USAF Warfare Center Judge Advocate office, and Staff Sgt. Stephen Miller, a TACP with the 6th Combat Training Squadron, swap jobs for a day. Specialty Swap is a series that provides an opportunity for Airmen to learn about and experience firsthand other career fields within the Air Force for a day. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Brianna Vetro)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 17:19
    VIRIN: 240918-F-KO637-3001
