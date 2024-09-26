Georgia State Defense Force 1st Sgt. Richard Morley discusses the GSDF's role in assisting those affected by Hurricane Helene, Oct. 1, 2024. The Georgia National Guard has mobilized to provide response and recovery support to areas in the state impacted by Hurricane Helene. At the direction of the Governor and through The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Georgia National Guard will continue to partner local, state, and federal entities in this effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jaylan Caulton)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 17:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|938663
|VIRIN:
|241001-A-VB701-1572
|Filename:
|DOD_110596045
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene - Georgia State Defense Force Interview, 1st Sgt. Richard Morley, by SGT Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.