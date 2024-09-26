U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shoot Table One range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 25, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 16:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938658
|VIRIN:
|240925-M-QW512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110595903
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Table One, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS
