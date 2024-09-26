Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Table One

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, shoot Table One range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sep. 25, 2024. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 938658
    VIRIN: 240925-M-QW512-1001
    Filename: DOD_110595903
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Table One, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

