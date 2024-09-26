Best Squad Competition Bag Inspection short

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/938647" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Competitors conduct a bag inspection for adherence to the requirements before starting the official portions of the Best Squad competition. Team from 12 major commands compete to see who is the best of the best.