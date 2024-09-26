Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard Hosts Wildland Fire UAS Integration Exercise

    WEATHERFORD, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    The Oklahoma National Guard partnered with Southwestern Oklahoma State University, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Weatherford Fire Department to host a multi-agency wildland firefighting unmanned aerial systems integration exercise at Crowder Lake near Weatherford, Oklahoma, Sept. 25-26.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 15:55
    Location: WEATHERFORD, OKLAHOMA, US

    UAS
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Wildland Firefighting
    FirefightingUASTraining24

