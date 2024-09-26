The Oklahoma National Guard partnered with Southwestern Oklahoma State University, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Weatherford Fire Department to host a multi-agency wildland firefighting unmanned aerial systems integration exercise at Crowder Lake near Weatherford, Oklahoma, Sept. 25-26.
Oklahoma National Guard Hosts Wildland Fire UAS Integration Exercise
