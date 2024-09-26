30th Armored Brigade Combat Team and 113th Sustainment Brigade Helene Relief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A maintenance package with Soldiers from 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) leaves the Burlington emergency management central office on the way to Morganton NC to support ongoing Tropical Storm #Helene relief in Western NC. Truck force packages from 1451st Transportation Company and 1452nd Combat HET Transportation Company with food and water make their way towards Hendersonville and Morganton NC. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen)