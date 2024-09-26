30th Armored Brigade Combat Team and 113th Sustainment Brigade Helene Relief

A maintenance package with Soldiers from 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) leaves the Burlington emergency management central office on the way to Morganton NC to support ongoing Tropical Storm #Helene relief in Western NC. Truck force packages from 1451st Transportation Company and 1452nd Combat HET Transportation Company with food and water make their way towards Hendersonville and Morganton NC. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938641
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-FN889-5177
|Filename:
|DOD_110595695
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
