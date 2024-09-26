Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Armored Brigade Combat Team and 113th Sustainment Brigade Helene Relief

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen 

    North Carolina National Guard

    A maintenance package with Soldiers from 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) leaves the Burlington emergency management central office on the way to Morganton NC to support ongoing Tropical Storm #Helene relief in Western NC. Truck force packages from 1451st Transportation Company and 1452nd Combat HET Transportation Company with food and water make their way towards Hendersonville and Morganton NC. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Denne Allen)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938641
    VIRIN: 240929-A-FN889-5177
    Filename: DOD_110595695
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

