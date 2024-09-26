LTU at Black Hawk simulator

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Lou Fabrizi, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, demonstrates a UH-60 flight simulator to a delegation that includes Lithuania Chief of Defence, Gen. Raimundas Vaikšnoras, during a visit to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2024. Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy, acting Adjutant General of Pennsylvania was among the team of Pennsylvania National Guardsmen who gave the Lithuania delegation a tour of Fort Indiantown Gap’s aviation facilities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
