LTU delegation at TSC

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard host a delegation that includes Lithuania Chief of Defence, Gen. Raimundas Vaikšnoras, during a visit to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Oct. 1, 2024. Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy, acting Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, and Lt. Col. Gordon Kinneer were among the team of Pennsylvania National Guardsmen who gave the Lithuania delegation a tour of Fort Indiantown Gap's Training Support Center. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
