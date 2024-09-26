The North Carolina National Guard deploys military capabilities in support of State authorities in order to protect the lives and properties of fellow Citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Leticia Samuels)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 15:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|938626
|VIRIN:
|240929-A-ZK506-4574
|Filename:
|DOD_110595638
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NC National Guard Responds to Tropical Storm Helene, by SFC Leticia Samuels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.