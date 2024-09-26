A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Memorial Ruck 2024

The 17th Training Wing came together en masse to honor the memory of Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson through a memorial ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Sep. 27, 2024. Jacobson was killed when an improvised explosive device struck her convoy. She was the first security forces Airman and the first female service member to die in Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)
10.01.2024
10.01.2024 14:26
B-Roll
|Location:
GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
