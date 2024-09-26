Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Elizabeth Jacobson Memorial Ruck 2024

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing came together en masse to honor the memory of Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Jacobson through a memorial ruck at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Sep. 27, 2024. Jacobson was killed when an improvised explosive device struck her convoy. She was the first security forces Airman and the first female service member to die in Operation Iraqi Freedom. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Madi Collier)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 938616
    VIRIN: 241001-F-SA938-7807
    Filename: DOD_110595541
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Ruck, memorial, sfs, security forces, 17th Security Forces

