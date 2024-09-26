Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military aircraft on display at Sound of Speed Air Show

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2024

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Several military aircraft were on display during the Sound of Speed Air Show and Open House, including a KC-135 Stratotanker refueler, C-17 Globemaster III, C-130 Hercules, A-10 Thunderbolt II, and a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 14-15, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 14:19
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military aircraft on display at Sound of Speed Air Show, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air national guard
    airshow

