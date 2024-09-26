October’s technical focus theme is cybersecurity, which highlights the efforts of the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems and Corporate Operations departments. For cybersecurity, data is power, and Division Newport’s experts are dedicated to protecting the warfare center’s data from adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|938605
|VIRIN:
|240920-N-IV265-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110595439
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Cyber warriors’ safeguard Division Newport’s sensitive information, systems for the fleet, by Leif Heimbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.