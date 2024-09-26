Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Cyber warriors’ safeguard Division Newport’s sensitive information, systems for the fleet

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Video by Leif Heimbold 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    October’s technical focus theme is cybersecurity, which highlights the efforts of the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems and Corporate Operations departments. For cybersecurity, data is power, and Division Newport’s experts are dedicated to protecting the warfare center’s data from adversaries.

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 14:09
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

    This work, ‘Cyber warriors’ safeguard Division Newport’s sensitive information, systems for the fleet, by Leif Heimbold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cybersecurity
    Fleet Support
    NUWC Division Newport

